Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after buying an additional 237,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,242,000 after buying an additional 99,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,804,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 696,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

