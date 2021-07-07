Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AAON by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.60.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

