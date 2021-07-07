Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cormark upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.10.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.03. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. Research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

