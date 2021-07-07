Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 28,090 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,999% compared to the typical volume of 1,338 call options.
Shares of COOP stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.60. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
