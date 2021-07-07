Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 28,090 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,999% compared to the typical volume of 1,338 call options.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.60. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

