MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $19.51

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $19.07. MorphoSys shares last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 97 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOR. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

