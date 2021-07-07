Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar has increased its dividend by 64.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $256.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $147.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.38. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $735,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,133.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $4,098,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,691,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,058,766.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $54,397,402. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

