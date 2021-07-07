Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 3.94% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Shares of IIF stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.