Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $394.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $341.00 to $394.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

Shares of MCO opened at $370.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $370.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

