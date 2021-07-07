Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $376.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $322.00 to $376.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $370.04 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $370.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank raised its position in Moody’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Moody’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

