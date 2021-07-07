Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by TCI Fund Management Ltd.

TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,562,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 5.7% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,959,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in Moody’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,278. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $370.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

