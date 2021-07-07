MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 523 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50.

MDB traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.57. 815,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,860. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

