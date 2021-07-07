MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MoneyGram have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Though the company has paid $100 of its debt recently, its financial leverage is still high. This high proportion of debt in its capital structure might not be favorable at the time when the company’s revenues are under pressure. Low return on equity makes the stock unattractive. Weak investment return due to soft interest rates is a bane too. Nevertheless, the company is expanding its digital business at a breakneck speed. Partnership with fintechs, banks, telcos and e-commerce sites, and significant investments have been made to achieve the same. It is focusing on diversifying its revenue mix geographically to pursue healthier margins. Focus on expense management will aid its margins. Per, the Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings for 2021 are likely to decline by 82.4%.”

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 2,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,800. The company has a market capitalization of $807.85 million, a P/E ratio of -202.76 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 1,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 979.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 254,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 230,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

