Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Hits $6.56 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $28,584.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

