Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

