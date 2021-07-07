Moerus Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,602 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest makes up about 1.1% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

