Modern Investment Coin Market Cap Hits $347,794.97 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $347,794.97 and approximately $139,594.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005608 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001623 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001503 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

