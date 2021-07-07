MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,923 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,330,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,117,000 after buying an additional 165,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.