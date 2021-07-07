MML Investors Services LLC Has $24.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

VEU stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

