MML Investors Services LLC Buys 4,235 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $305.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.70. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $306.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

