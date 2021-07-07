MML Investors Services LLC Buys 20,713 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $118,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

