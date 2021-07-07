Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 302.40 ($3.95). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 546,192 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAB shares. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 931.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -7.62.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

