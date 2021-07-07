Mirrored Apple One Day Volume Reaches $250,878.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $143.95 or 0.00414767 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $34.37 million and approximately $250,878.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00133511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00165972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,751.55 or 1.00131376 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.59 or 0.00978468 BTC.

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 238,758 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

