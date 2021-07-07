Minereum (MNE) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $1.62 million and $45,970.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00017966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.67 or 0.00921928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,651,241 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

