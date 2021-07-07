Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE HIE opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $587,327.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 136,408 shares of company stock worth $1,456,252 over the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.