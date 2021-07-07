MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. MicroStrategy posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MicroStrategy.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million.
NASDAQ MSTR opened at $634.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $557.78. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.