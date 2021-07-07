Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

MSFT opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $279.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

