Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $185.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.59.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 113.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.11.

Microchip Technology shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

