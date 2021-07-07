MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

