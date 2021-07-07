Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTOR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Meritor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 219,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $23,151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

