Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.88. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.