MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,054,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $26,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 90.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $15,254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $298,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MEDNAX by 19.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 172,473 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on MD shares. Truist boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

