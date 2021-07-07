Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

