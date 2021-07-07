mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.69. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$10.63, with a volume of 26,329 shares trading hands.

MDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.31. The stock has a market cap of C$301.93 million and a P/E ratio of -27.68.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

