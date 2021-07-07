Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 1,210 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,880,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.