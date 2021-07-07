Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $14.51 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock traded up $41.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,717.26. 201,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,685.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,335.32.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
