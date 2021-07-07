Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $14.51 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $41.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,717.26. 201,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,685.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,335.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

