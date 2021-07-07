Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 520 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 3.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.20. The company had a trading volume of 40,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,729. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.90 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

