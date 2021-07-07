Maxim Group Boosts Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Price Target to $150.00

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Maxim Group from $45.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.66% from the stock’s current price.

Annovis Bio stock opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $107.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at $5,395,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at $1,245,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at $555,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.