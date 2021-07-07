Matthew Simoncini Buys 22,727 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LAZR opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.23. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.