MASQ Hits Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $2.77 million and $276,591.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00049917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00132970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00165626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,568.34 or 1.00157931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00987582 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,011,886 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars.

