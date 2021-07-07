Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

