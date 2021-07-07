Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Plans GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
MNP stock opened at GBX 409 ($5.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The firm has a market cap of £347.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.67. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 314 ($4.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 413.09 ($5.40).
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust
