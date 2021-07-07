Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Plans GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MNP stock opened at GBX 409 ($5.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The firm has a market cap of £347.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.67. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 314 ($4.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 413.09 ($5.40).

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

