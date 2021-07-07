Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Marqeta stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

