Marlin (POND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.22 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $54.18 million and $11.22 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00134185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00165990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,150.12 or 0.99803407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00974036 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

