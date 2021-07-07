MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 54.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 485,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $471.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $457.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.