Magna International Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will earn $12.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.28.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

MG opened at C$113.20 on Monday. Magna International has a one year low of C$57.42 and a one year high of C$126.00. The stock has a market cap of C$34.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.80.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.