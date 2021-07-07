Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 63.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $170.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.85. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.92) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.