Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

NYSE:MSGS opened at $170.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.85.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.