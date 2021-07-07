LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Shares Up 0.9%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.60 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 142.20 ($1.86). 2,027,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,166,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.84).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of LXI REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of LXI REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of £884.24 million and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.44. LXI REIT’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

