LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of LTC opened at $38.90 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.