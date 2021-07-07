Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 970 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 166,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 199,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70,382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 229,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 37,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 54.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,775,000 after purchasing an additional 427,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.90. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

